Digi International Launches Digi ConnectCore® 93 Integrated System-on-Module with Wi-Fi® 6 Connectivity

Wireless, highly power-efficient and secure system-on-module based on the NXP i.MX 93 processor, lowers cost and accelerates time-to-market for industrial IoT applications

Digi International, DGII www.digi.com))), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products and services, is proud to announce the launch and immediate availability of the wireless and highly power-efficient Digi ConnectCore® 93 system-on-module (SOM) platform — designed for a wide range of medical, industrial, smart energy, transportation and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Based on the new NXP® i.MX 93 processor, Digi ConnectCore 93 is an integrated SOM platform for industrial and commercial applications, designed to simplify the development of embedded products by incorporating the latest technology as well as complete lifecycle management with Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services. Features such as integrated memory, superior power management, wireless connectivity, advanced security, and the open-source software platform, Digi Embedded Yocto Linux® — enable manufacturers to introduce their products to market faster with minimized expenses and risks using pre-approved wireless connectivity, remote management and cloud integration.

"We are delighted to further expand the Digi ConnectCore® product line," said Steve Ericson, Vice President, OEM Solutions at Digi International. "The launch of Digi ConnectCore 93 underlines our continued commitment to providing advanced solutions that make it easier for original equipment manufacturers to develop secure and connected products, while also reducing the cost of prototyping and development."

Featuring up to two versatile and power-efficient Arm® Cortex®-A55 cores, with a Cortex-M33 core, AI/ML Arm Ethos U65 neural processing unit (NPU) and NXP PMIC for maximum power efficiency, Digi ConnectCore 93 offers flexible connectivity with integrated 802.11ax dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth® 5.2. The Digi SMTplus® form factor (40mm x 45mm) and industrial rating delivers outstanding reliability for a wide range of IoT applications.

With a strong focus on ensuring both security and long-term durability, Digi ConnectCore 93 also features the Digi TrustFence® security framework, enabling OEM developers to incorporate important security and data privacy functions into their products. Furthermore, the i.MX 93 processor has been designed for industrial applications and is backed by NXP's Product Longevity Program, ensuring it will remain accessible for a decade or more, delivering extended assistance and reassurance to its users.

About Digi International

Digi International DGII is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

