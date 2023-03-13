Statkraft explores opportunities for its fast-growing EV charging business Mer

(Oslo, March 13 2023) Statkraft, Europe's largest generator of renewable energy, has started to explore the opportunity to invite new shareholders into the ownership structure of its fully-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging operator Mer, to support the company's ambitious growth strategy. Statkraft, who will remain an active and committed majority shareholder in Mer, has engaged Carnegie and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken as financial advisors for this process.



Founded in 2009 as Grønn Kontakt and rebranded as Mer in 2020, the company began its growth journey in Norway, gaining unique first mover experience in Europe's pioneer EV market. Through a series of targeted acquisitions and rapid roll-out of chargers, Mer significantly increased its market presence across Northern Europe over the past decade. Its operations now span five European countries – Norway, Sweden, Germany, UK, and Austria. In addition to a wide public charging network, Mer offers smart charging solutions for commercial fleets, housing cooperatives and businesses, putting the company in an attractive position for further growth across geographies and business models as the EV market growth accelerates.

"Inviting more shareholders into Mer alongside Statkraft will enable the company to accelerate the expansion of its EV charging network across Northern Europe to take an even bigger role in the global shift to carbon-free transport," says Jürgen Tzschoppe, Executive Vice President for New Energy Solutions in Statkraft. "We will take the necessary time to consider the best possible ownership structure for Mer going forward. Taking a leading role in EV charging is a good example of how Statkraft implements its strategy to develop and scale new green energy technologies, by partnering with others."

Electric mobility plays a crucial role in the fight against climate change. The replacement of fossil fuel cars with electric vehicles constitutes a major component of global CO2 emission reduction efforts and is firmly anchored through the EU Green Deal and the "Fit for 55" package.

"Powerful megatrends are driving EV adoption across the globe and by 2030, almost half of all new passenger cars are expected to be electric. This will quickly go towards 100% thereafter," says Kristoffer Thoner, CEO of Mer. "Our mission is to make the shift to sustainable electric mobility easy and accessible for everyone by offering innovative solutions that will delight our customers with seamless EV charging experiences. With over 35,000 charging points Mer has a strong foothold in the most attractive EV markets in Europe, and in 2021 we provided over 316 million electric driven kilometers. Combined with our early mover experience, unique sustainability commitment and rapidly expanding EV charging network – Mer is positioned to play a leading role in the transportation revolution in Europe."

About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 5,300 employees in 21 countries. www.statkraft.com

About Mer

Mer is a European EV charging company owned by Statkraft with more than 300 employees. By combining deep knowledge of the EV charging business with genuine ambition, Mer brings the expertise and scale to truly power the European shift towards electric mobility. The company has become a leading full-service EV charging provider with a foothold in the most attractive markets in Europe. Mer offers innovative and hassle-free charging solutions to customers, be it at home, at work, on the go or where they shop. Mer's mission is to make sustainable electric mobility easy and accessible for everyone. www.mer.eco

