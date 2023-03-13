VAALCO Energy Announces Intent to File Form 12b-25 and Temporarily Delay Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGYEGY)) ("VAALCO" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to file a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as it has determined it expects to be unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2022 by its original due date of March 16, 2023. The Company has determined that it is unable to file its Form 10-K within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. As disclosed in VAALCO's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 14, 2022, the Company completed the acquisition of TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe") on October 13, 2022. The process of completing the preliminary purchase price allocation and reviewing the consolidation of TransGlobe's results into VAALCO's financial statements requires additional time.



VAALCO is working diligently to file the Form 10-K as soon as reasonably practicable, which VAALCO anticipates will be within the extension period of 15 calendar days as provided by Rule 12b-25. The Company will make a subsequent announcement to schedule the date and time of its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings release and conference call once the filing date of its Form 10-K is confirmed.

About VAALCO

VAALCO, founded in 1985 and incorporated under the laws of Delaware, is a Houston, USA based, independent energy company with production, development and exploration assets in Africa and Canada.

Following its business combination with TransGlobe in October 2022, VAALCO owns a diverse portfolio of operated production, development and exploration assets across Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea and Canada.

