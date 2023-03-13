Genesis Electronics Group Hires Jarod Doran as Lead Engineer To Support Design and Build of Glīd Vehicles

Salt Lake City, UT, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Electronics Group Hires Jarod Doran as Lead Engineer To Help Design and Build Glīd Vehicles

Mr. Doran's 15+ years designing, developing, and launching cutting edge vehicles will greatly accelerate the Company's plans

Salt Lake City, UT – March 13, 2023 – Genesis Electronics Group, Inc. (GEGI), the maker of the autonomous road-to-rail patent-pending shipping technology Glīd, today announced that it has hired Jarod Doran as a lead engineer to help with vehicle architecture design, manufacturing and systems engineering.

Kevin Damoa, CEO of Genesis Electronics commented "We are thrilled to welcome Jarod Doran as the newest member to the Genesis Electronics Family. Jarod is an exceptional asset whose expertise in vehicle architecture design and manufacturing will be crucial as he supports with Systems Engineering as we move into the next stages of our deployment."

Prior to joining Genesis Electronics, Jarod spent the past 15+ years designing, developing, and launching cutting edge vehicles ranging from commercial trucks to hypercars.

Jarod began his career as a Mechanical Engineer for US Hybrid where he acted as Project Manager for the conversion of large on and off-road trucks to diesel electric hybrids. He then became a Cross Functional Technician for CODA Automotive, where he repaired, rebuilt and upgraded high voltage battery packs. After his time at CODA Automotive, Jarod returned to US Hybrid where he led a team of over 10 as the Head of the Mechanical Engineering Department. After his time at US Hybrid he became the Director of Vehicle Engineering and Integration at XOS Trucks (a Nasdaq Company), where he led the engineering efforts on design and development of medium and heavy duty battery electric vehicles while also overseeing both mechanical and electrical engineering as well as overall vehicle architecture design and integration. After his time at XOS Trucks, Jarod went to Canoo as a Vehicle Integration Engineer. After Canoo Jarod became a Powertrain Design Engineer - EV Hybrid Systems for Czinger Vehicles, where he designed the hybrid powertrain of the record setting hybrid hypercar. After his time at Czinger, Jarod became the Electric Vehicle Lead Engineer at Banks Power, where he oversaw the company's first hybrid powertrain development and integration.

"Jarod's distinguished engineering and manufacturing expertise in the EV industry is first-rate," continued Kevin Damoa, CEO of Genesis Electronics. "We're thrilled to have him join our Family as we enter one of the most exciting phases of growth for our business."

Jarod Doran commented "I'm excited to join this exceptional team of future thinking individuals ready to usher in the next phase of shipping and goods transportation. It is only through these types of innovative solutions that we will be able to make progress towards a more sustainable future".

On March 2, the Company announced its plans for growth and development for 2023 and 2024. The hiring of Jarod Doran is a direct step toward the execution of those goals and the Company's plans.

About Genesis Electronics Group, Inc.

Genesis Electronics Group, through Its wholly-owned subsidiary Glīd, is building first of its kind autonomous road-to-rail shipping vehicles called Glīders. Glīders will enable fully-loaded semi trailers access to rails where traditionally it didn't make sense. Genesis Electronics Group plans on owning and operating each Glīder in its fleet, and providing a "Glider-as-a-Service" business model.

