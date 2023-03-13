/EIN News/ -- Ferguson Selects Quadient’s Smart Lockers for Convenient, Secure Order Pickup

Paris, March 13, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels and a major global parcel locker operator, announces Ferguson, a leading distributor providing expertise, solutions and products from infrastructure, plumbing and appliances to HVAC1, fire, fabrication and more, has deployed Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers, including the new line of oversized lockers, in direct response to customer demand for a streamlined in-store pickup experience during and outside of regular store hours. Ferguson operates over 1,500 locations in the United States, serving all 50 states, many with same-day and next-day product availability.

Quadient introduced Oversize Lockers last year to meet growing demand for fulfillment and delivery of large goods. The innovative, tech-driven smart lockers feature oversized compartments. The solution was chosen by Ferguson to provide contractors with convenient, self-service transactions for large and bulky items at Ferguson’s high-volume locations nationwide. Parcel Pending by Quadient smart lockers can quickly and securely store everything from small plumbing tools to larger-scale products, such as 10-foot piping, water heaters and HVAC units.

“Our entire culture centers around helping our customers handle their complex projects as seamlessly as possible,” said James Golini, vice president of residential trade at Ferguson. “By investing in innovations like Parcel Pending by Quadient’s smart lockers, we’re showing our customers in a tangible way that we value their time and understand their daily demands. We’ve earned a reputation with contractors for delivering unparalleled quality and service, so we’re excited to continue exceeding their expectations.”

Outdoor lockers offer the added convenience of 24/7 pickup options, providing even greater control and flexibility for contractors to quickly retrieve products at their convenience. The lockers also drive operational efficiencies, freeing up time for Ferguson’s associates to help customers select the best products for their job.

For Ferguson’s customers, the experience is seamless, from the initial order placement to the on-site product pickup. The smart locker system is fully integrated with Ferguson’s existing IT and communications systems for efficient staging of products. After a Ferguson associate stages the order, the customer receives a text notification with a one-time user barcode. The customer picks up the parcel at their convenience by scanning the code with their smartphone. Customers do not need to wait in a line, receive any store assistance or even enter their information on a touch screen. On Ferguson’s end, the locker technology syncs with the company’s inventory system, tracks when an item has been retrieved and closes out the transaction.

Parcel Pending lockers are purpose-built, automated fulfillment solutions for nearly all products. Quadient has installed more than 18,000 smart locker systems worldwide. Thousands of distributors, retailers, carriers, higher education institutions as well as multifamily and commercial property management firms rely on Quadient smart lockers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ferguson in furthering its mission to provide world-class customer experiences. Our smart locker solution is designed to substantially increase customer convenience, satisfaction and loyalty,” said Benoit Berson, chief solution officer, Parcel Locker Solutions at Quadient. “We look forward to a long-term partnership with Ferguson to ensure all the benefits of our technology are realized and tailored to maximize the impact for both their associates and customers.”

1 Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning

