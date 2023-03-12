Uzbekistan’s travel agencies provide services for 33.4 billion UZS

UZBEKISTAN, March 12 - In January this year, the volume of services of travel agencies, tour operators and other booking services and related services in Uzbekistan amounted to 33,369.3 million UZS, the growth rate, compared to the corresponding period of 2022, amounted to 106.5%.

According to the Statistics Agency, the share of the city of Tashkent in the total volume of services of travel agencies, tour operators and other booking and related services amounted to 74.4%.

Source: UzA