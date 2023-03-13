Experience Luxury in the Heart of Bangkok

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok Renews Focus on Middle Eastern Market

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, a luxurious hotel located in the heart of Bangkok, renews its focus on the Middle Eastern market following increased demand from travellers in the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230312005009/en/

As the brands second property in Bangkok, it has shown its commitment to the GCC, with a roadshow titled ‘Rediscover Bangkok with Amazing New Chapters of Luxury'.

The campaign was organized in partnership with Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Middle East and included a six-country roadshow to key markets in the GCC including UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

The event showcased the unique features of Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok that appeal to guests from the Middle East looking for a city-centre holiday, including spacious luxury rooms, world-class wellness experiences, proximity to shopping districts, gourmet cuisine, cultural attractions, and leading hospitals.

The roadshow was a resounding success, with attendees expressing enthusiasm for the unique features and amenities of Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. The hotel's focus on the Middle Eastern market is expected to drive growth from the region, providing travellers with exceptional, memorable experiences.

Adrian Rudin, Vice President of Operations, South East Asia and General Manager of the hotel, noted that the Middle East market is significant for the hotel since visitors from the region come to Thailand all year round and spend a considerable amount of time at the hotel with their families. The hotel's rooms are designed to cater to the needs of these travellers, with oversized bedrooms, spacious facilities, and kitchenettes that enable guests to enjoy longer stays for leisure or medical treatment.

The hotel's tranquil setting in the upscale residential neighbourhood of Langsuan offers a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. With rooms starting from the 66-sqm Grand Deluxe Rooms to the spacious two- and three-bedroom suites, the hotel is ideal for families or extended leisure stays. Its proximity to two major international hospitals, Bumrungrad International Hospital and Bangkok Hospital, also makes it the perfect base for those seeking medical treatment.

With its focus on providing its guests from the Middle East exceptional service, Sindhorn Kempinski is poised to become a top destination for travellers seeking a luxurious escape in the heart of Bangkok.

Instagram

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230312005009/en/