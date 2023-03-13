V2X Cybersecurity Market Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solutions, Component, and Application to 2031

The V2X cybersecurity market is segmented on the basis of unit type, vehicle type, propulsion type, communication, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prominent key factors that drive the growth of the V2X cybersecurity market are increase in cybersecurity mandates, advancement in Cellular-V2X (C-V2X) technology, and growing automotive cybersecurity threat. The increasing adoption of V2X technology in vehicle generates large amount of data related to vehicle, which encourages hackers to threat the security and safety of connected vehicles infrastructure. The hackers can manipulate data transmission that can weaken real-life safety. The successful attempts to attacks on communication and V2X infrastructure can impact all endpoints that potentially lead to danger. Owing to all these factors, the demand for V2X cybersecurity has seen significant growth in recent years.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “V2X Cybersecurity Market," The V2X cybersecurity market was valued at $0.72 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2022 to 2031.

In 2021, Europe region dominated the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. and China dominated the global V2X cybersecurity market in 2021. The rapid growth of the automobile sector across all segments along with rise in customer inclination toward advancements of the fuel-efficient vehicles propels the growth of the market.

The V2X cybersecurity market is segmented on the basis of unit type, vehicle type, propulsion type, communication, and region. On the basis of unit type, it is divided into on-board unit, and roadside unit. By vehicle type, it is segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. By propulsion type, it is divided into ice, electric & hybrid, and others. By communication, it is divided into Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G), and Others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak forced governments across the world to impose strict lockdown regulations and social distancing rules. Moreover, governments banned the import-export of non-essential raw materials, which created a huge gap in demand-supply.

The production of automotive suffered major losses during the pandemic due to lack of skilled workforce and raw materials. On the other hand, while the pandemic hampered the operations of numerous companies, the number of cyber-attacks increased drastically. This increased the demand for cybersecurity.

The pandemic accelerated the demand for connected mobility, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities, which created new opportunities for the V2X cybersecurity industry.

Major market players

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By unit type, the on-board unit segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the light commercial vehicle segment is projected to lead the global V2X cybersecurity industry size

By propulsion type, the ICE segment is projected to lead the global V2X cybersecurity market

By communication, the Vehicle-To-Vehicle segment is projected to lead the global V2X cybersecurity market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

