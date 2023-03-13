Derby Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A5001213

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 03/12/23 2220 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Andrew Merrill

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a vehicle all over the roadway and had hit the guard rails east of Salem Derby Rd on VT RT 105, Derby, VT. Further reports indicated the vehicle had become disabled in the middle of the roadway. Upon Troopers arrival, the operator was identified as Andrew Merrill (22). Merrill displayed multiple signs of impairment and as subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation. Merrill was processed and released from the Derby Barracks with a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/23 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.