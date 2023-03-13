Derby Barracks / DUI & Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5001213
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 03/12/23 2220 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 105, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: DUI & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Andrew Merrill
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of a vehicle all over the roadway and had hit the guard rails east of Salem Derby Rd on VT RT 105, Derby, VT. Further reports indicated the vehicle had become disabled in the middle of the roadway. Upon Troopers arrival, the operator was identified as Andrew Merrill (22). Merrill displayed multiple signs of impairment and as subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Negligent Operation. Merrill was processed and released from the Derby Barracks with a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/23 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.