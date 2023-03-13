Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market Recent Trends, In-depth Analysis, Market Size Research Report Forecast up to 2030

Rising demand for efficient vehicle engine fume extraction system, growth in commercial vehicle production

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primary reasons such as rising disposable income and increasing middle-class population are predicted to enhance sales of passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles, boosting revenue growth of the global vehicle exhaust hose market. Continuous exposure to vehicle exhaust fumes can cause serious health problems such as irritating eyes, lungs, throat, and breathing related issues to workers coming in contact with engines fumes. Vehicle engines are major source of carbon monoxide which is harmful for human health as it replaces oxygen in the blood. These harmful vehicle exhaust fumes in automobile garages and repair shops pose the risk of cancer as well. As a result, requirement for creating a safe and healthy working environment is rapidly growing in automobile workshops and garages, which could drive up demand for vehicle exhaust hose over the forecast period.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17607

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market," The vehicle exhaust hose market was valued at $525.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $760.60 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2030.

However, pollution is becoming a major issue due to emission of harmful gases from vehicles such as sulfur during fuel combustion and sulfur trioxide. Governments of various countries across the world are now concerned regarding the environment, and as a result, we now have emission criteria for automotive industry to be followed during design process of vehicle exhaust, in order to emit less gases into the environment. To control emission and environment, governments are focusing and promoting electric vehicles (EVs).

Since EVs run on electric powered motor, they do not emit any harmful gases, this factor is going to hamper vehicle exhaust hose market revenue growth. Moreover, rising prices of petrol and diesel are expected to have a detrimental influence on the vehicle industry. For example, India promised at 21st Conference of the Parties to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. Furthermore, India has set a national target of 30% EV market penetration by 2030.

The global vehicle exhaust hose market is segmented based on type, end-use, and region. By type, it is classified into single layer, double layer, and three layer. By end-use, it is classified into passenger cars and commercial cars. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝗲𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17607

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global vehicle exhaust hose market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards revenue growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to revenue growth of the vehicle exhaust hose industry growth. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market revenue growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Vehicle Exhaust Hose Industry

Sales of vehicle exhaust hose is directly proportional to demand from automobile garages and others. However, automotive was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the production and demand for vehicle exhaust hose due to disrupted supply chain.

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries across the globe. Vehicle exhaust hose producing companies ceased their operations owing to import-export restrictions, lockdown imposed across several countries, shortage of labor; and fear of contracting the novel coronavirus, which led to sluggish demand in the market.

Social distancing norms, closed borders, and production constraints, due to the pandemic, across various countries such as China, India, and the U.S. affected the global market

Key Findings of the Study

Based on type, the single layer sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021

Based on end-use, the commercial cars sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021

Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021, and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗻 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-exhaust-hose-market/purchase-options