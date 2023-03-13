Contraceptives Market to Reach $50.6 Billion with 6.5% CAGR Forecast to 2030 (Updated PDF)

Contraceptives Market 2030

Contraceptives market is estimated to reach $50.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The contraceptives market refers to the global market for products and services that are designed to prevent pregnancy. This includes various types of contraceptive devices, such as condoms, diaphragms, intrauterine devices (IUDs), and contraceptive implants, as well as hormonal contraceptives like birth control pills, patches, injections, and vaginal rings.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players that operate in the contraceptives market, namely, Veru Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Abbvie Inc., Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Cooper Companies, Inc., Ansell LTD., Mayer Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., and Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

The global contraceptives market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by factors such as rising awareness about the importance of family planning, increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and advancements in contraceptive technology. The market is also influenced by government initiatives and programs that promote the use of contraceptives in order to reduce the burden of unplanned pregnancies and improve maternal and child health.

Several manufacturers in the global contraceptives industry stopped their business activities in 2020 due to lockdowns implemented in developed and developing countries, owing to ban on industrial activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This halt in production activities impacted the revenue of the contraceptives manufacturing companies. For instance, net sales of Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited dropped by 4.7% from January 2021 to December 2021. In addition, lack of man power and raw materials affected the supply chain of the global contraceptives market. However, the market is projected to cover from the 1st quarter of 2023, due to reduced restrictions and reopening of the global contraceptives industry. Moreover, in 2021, with the availability of vaccine against COVID-19, the market re-opened at full pace with a start of 2022.

North America and Europe are the major markets for contraceptives, owing to the high awareness about family planning and the availability of advanced contraceptive technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for contraceptives, driven by increasing government initiatives, rising awareness about contraception, and a large population base.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions have significant potential for growth in the contraceptives market due to the increasing focus on family planning programs and initiatives, as well as rising awareness among the population about the benefits of using contraceptives.

However, it is important to note that cultural and religious factors can also impact the use of contraceptives in different regions. In some regions, social and cultural taboos may limit the acceptance and usage of contraceptives, while in others, religious beliefs may prohibit the use of certain types of contraceptives.

