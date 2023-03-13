AM Best to Discuss State of Egypt, Regional (Re)Insurance Markets, Proposed Expansion of National Scale Rating at Cairo Briefing

AM Best will present its current market analysis on Egypt's insurance market, along with regional and global reinsurance market trends at a market briefing on 20 March 2023 at Four Seasons Hotel in Cairo.

During AM Best's Egypt Insurance Market Briefing - Cairo, analytic team members will discuss the global reinsurance market segment outlook and leading issues impacting (re)insurers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as well as present views on the current state of Egypt's insurance industry. The event also will highlight AM Best's proposed introduction of its National Scale Ratings into the Egyptian insurance market. Opening remarks will include comments from Alaa El-Zoheiry, chairman, Insurance Federation of Egypt.

Registration for the half-day event begins at 10 a.m. (EET) with welcome remarks at 10:25 a.m. A networking lunch will follow the market briefing. To register or for more information about the agenda and its speakers, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/IMBEgypt2023.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2023 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230312005004/en/