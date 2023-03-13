Luxury Jewelry Market Size Surpass $40.19 Billion & Expected to Witness Healthy Growth At CAGR of 6.4% Through 2031

Luxury Jewelry Market

Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2021, occupying 34.6% Luxury Jewelry market share.

Rise in interest of female as well as male consumers in luxury jewelries due to celebrity endorsement has paved the way for luxury jewelry.” — Roshan Deshmukh

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Luxury Jewelry Market by Product Type, by Application, by Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The Luxury Jewelry Market Size was valued at $21.75 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $40.19 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Get Free Sample Report PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17296

The standard of living among people is increasing, owing to higher disposable incomes, improvement in lifestyle, and increase in corporate culture. Increased proliferation of corporate entities in developing nations has popularized the “carrying expensive & luxurious products” culture among consumers. Based on the analysis and prevailing trend, consumers in developing countries are expected to gradually gain understanding of personal appearance. In addition, the impact of this driver is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

Online sales is the new trend in the global market especially for luxury goods. Increase in the number of online portals as well as their rising popularity fueled the Luxury Jewelry Market Growth. Growth in the number of working professionals and busy lifestyle supplemented with technological awareness are the key factors responsible for boosting online sales. In addition, online sales offer direct-to-home delivery service, which is one of the key driving factors among urban as well as semi-urban consumers. Online sales trend was limited to developed nations, but has recently gained prominence in the developing nations.

Based on the Luxury Jewelry Market Analysis, the market is segmented into product type, application and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market is categorized as necklaces, earrings, rings, bracelets, and others. As per application, it is divided into men, women and children. Based on distribution channel, the luxury jewelry market is segmented as online and offline.

Based on the product type, Earrings segment witness a Luxury Jewelry Market Opportunities in the market. The reason for this is that the availability of lightweight earrings in a various designs and colors that can be worn with a variety of outfits creates market growth opportunities.

Procure Complete Report (315 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6e0974bbcab75f66f8d910ff989fc230

By application, the women segment held the largest market share due to increase in spending power, aided by the working female population. The women segment is expected to reach $24,104.6 million by 2031.

Depending on the distribution channel, the offline segment led the market, because retail sales channels provide value-added services such as customer care such as customer care. Moreover, online segment witnesses a significant growth rate of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The key players in the luxury jewelry market include Avon Products Inc., Chopard International SA, Giorgio Armani S.p.A, GRAFF, Guccio Gucci S.p.A., LVMH, MIKIMOTO, Pandora Jewelry, LLC, Prada S.p.A, Signet Jewelers Limited, Sukkhi Fashion Jewelry, Swarovski Group, Tanishq, Tribe Amrapali, and Youbella.

COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world in early 2021, infecting millions of people, and major countries worldwide enacted foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. So apart from medical supplies and life support products, most industries have been severely impacted, including the luxury jewelry industry. The luxury jewelry market has declined significantly as economic growth has slowed, but it had been growing at a relatively optimistic rate in the four years preceding COVID-19.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17296

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

○ This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the luxury jewelry market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing luxury jewelry market opportunities.

○ The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

○ Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

○ In-depth analysis of the luxury jewelry market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

○ Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

○ Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

Reasons to buy:

○ Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

○ Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

○ Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

○ Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

○ Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.

○ Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.

○ Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.

○ Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

○ Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



Related Report:

○ Imitation Jewelry Market Growth Opportunities in Worldwide Industry

○ Pearl Jewelry Market Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2027

○ Plastic Pearl Market by Manufacturer, Region, Type and Application Forecast to 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plastic-pearl-market-A07741

○ India Costume Jewelry Market is estimated to reach $2,126.3 million by 2027

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-costume-jewelry-market-A12706

Luxury Cosmetics Market is expected to garner $81,247.6 million by 2026

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-cosmetics-market

Luxury Apparels Market is projected to reach $278,181.5 million by 2031

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luxury-apparels-market



What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research