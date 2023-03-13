Airborne Collision Avoidance System Market by Type ACAS I & TCAS I, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airborne collision avoidance system came into existence to reduce the risk of mid-air collisions or near mid-air collisions between aircrafts. This system is based on secondary surveillance radar (SSR) transponder signals. It uses the mode S & C transponders of nearby aircrafts, thereby tracking their altitude and range and provides this information to the pilots. However, this system works only if the other aircraft is equipped with the system or else it will not report any details.

Increase in air traffic, rise in number of mid-air collisions, and strict norms set by regulatory bodies (Standardized European Rules of the Air (SERA) and Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation) majorly drive the market growth. However, the market experiences slow growth owing to the systems high lifecycle1520 years. Installation of airborne collision avoidance system in the general aviation aircraft makes way for growth opportunities.

The market for airborne collision avoidance system is segmented into type, platform, component, and geography. By type, it is divided into ACAS I & TCAS I, ACAS II & TCAS II, PCAS, and FLARM. By platform, it is classified into fixed wing, rotary wing, and UAV. By component, it is categorized into processor, mode S & C transponder, and display unit. By geography, it is analyzed across North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players described in the report include Bae Systems PLC, Flarm Technology Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Qinetiq Group PLC, Rockwell Collins, Inc., Saab Group, and Thales Group.

By Component

Processor

Mode S & C Transponder

Display Unit

By Type

ACAS I & TCAS I

ACAS II & TCAS II

PCAS

FLARM

