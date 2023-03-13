RSIPF to conduct Bomb Blasting Operations in the Western Province

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) are conducting bomb-blast operations in Western Province which have started on 11 and will finish on 17 March 2023.

The tasks carried out at Pate Island, Munda and surrounding New Georgia Island. Especially at Teme, Biubiu, Jack Harbour and surrounding communities in Kolombangara Island.

Officer In-charge (OIC) of the RSIPF EOD team, Inspector Clifford Tunuki says, “It is advisable for those mentioned communities to stay away from the cordoned areas for safety purposes.”

OIC Tunuki says, “Roadblocks and evacuation of communities were enforced during those bomb blasting days. Concerned communities are advised to cooperate with Police so that those UXOs or bombs are safely destroyed.”

Inspector Tunuki explains: “The enactment of this task is paramount in order to safely remove and destroy bombs found which are endangering our lives, properties and environment.”

“I call on the communities in the Western Province and across the country to report any sightings of any unexploded bombs through the Police free toll line 999, the RSIPF EOD mobile 7495215 or to any nearest Police Stations,” says OIC Tunuki.

