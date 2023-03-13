Police investigates fatal accident in front of Kukum Traffic Police Station

Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) at National Traffic Department (NTD) are investigating the fatal accident that occurred in front of Kukum Traffic Police Station that involved a motorbike and a caldina car last week.

Director National Traffic Department, Superintendent William Foufaka says, “It was alleged that a motorbike was travelling Westerly direction when it collided with a Caldina car.”

Superintendent Foufaka says, “The suspect was apprehended on the same day and issued with a Notice of Intended Prosecution as investigation into the matter continues. Random Breath Test was conducted and the results were negative for alcohol in body.”

Director Foufaka says, ““The driver of the motorcycle passed away the next day (6 March 2023) after he was transported to the National Referral Hospital. My sincere condolences to the families and friends of the deceased.”

Police appeal and remind fellow citizens, especially drivers to drive responsibly. Please abide by our traffic rules as it helps to lessen such tragic accidents.

