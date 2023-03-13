Likelike Highway Honolulu bound to reopen 5 a.m. Monday, March 13

Main, News Posted on Mar 12, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU– The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has completed the emergency drainage work in the Honolulu bound lanes of Likelike Highway in the vicinity of Valley View Drive. The Honolulu bound lanes of Likelike Highway between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive and the leftmost Kaneohe bound lane near Valley View Drive will remain closed through 5 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, as crews pave over the drainage pipe.

Motorists should continue to use the H-3 Freeway and Pali Highway as alternate routes to downtown.

Photos of the repairs can be viewed at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/20230311-likelike-drainage-repairs/

Replacement of the drainage under the Kaneohe bound lanes will be scheduled for the following weekend.

HDOT will update on our social media https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii when the Honolulu bound lanes of Likelike Highway between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive are opened.

