Aerospace Service Robotics Market by Function, By Type, Articulated, SCARA, By 2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An aerospace service robot is a robot that performs useful tasks for humans or equipment without industrial automation function in the aerospace industry. These robots assist humans by performing harmful, dull, and repetitive tasks. These robots have witnessed widespread acceptance among aerospace industry owing to benefits such as delivery of accurate and high-quality services, enhanced usability, and reduced operational costs and human errors. Key players in this market are developing smaller sized and technologically advanced aerospace service robot, leading to high adoption of lightweight and multi-functional robots.

The global aerospace service robotics market is segmented on the basis of function, type, technology, component, and region. The function segment covered in this study includes unmanned aircraft service robotics, spacecraft service robotics, and satellite service robotics. Based on type, the market is divided into articulated, SCARA, cylindrical, and others. On the basis of technology, it is bifurcated into traditional and collaborative. Based on component, it is classified into controller, sensors, drive, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Type

Articulated

SCARA

Cylindrical

Others

By Function

Unmanned Aircraft Service Robotics

Spacecraft Service Robotics

Satellite Service Robotics

