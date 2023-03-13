North America's Largest Seafood Event Opens in Boston to Buyers and Suppliers

With a robust exhibit hall and a comprehensive conference program, Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America kicks off in Boston to welcome thousands of attendees

PORTLAND, Maine, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seafood professionals from around the world have transformed the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center into North America's most dynamic seafood marketplace for Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, taking place March 12 through March 14.

This morning, event organizer Diversified Communications opens the exhibit hall doors to welcome buyers and industry professionals from across North America who have come to network, learn, and experience the continent's largest seafood trade event. The Expo runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 12 and Monday, March 13, and from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14.

This year's exhibit space spans 237,665 net square feet – 31 percent larger than last year's event – with 1,141 exhibiting companies from 49 countries, including new participating exhibiting countries from Bahrain, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Poland, Tunisia; and an increased presence from countries like Canada, China, Ecuador, Iceland, India, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the US.

The Expo welcomes new pavilions representing Australia, Denmark, Papua New Guinea, Poland and Singapore. Pavilions from Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Ecuador, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Maldives, Norway, Scotland, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey and Vietnam are back to Boston to present the newest seafood products and latest innovations to industry buyers. Exhibitors from China are also back with a notable presence after a hiatus brought on by pandemic travel restrictions.

The exhibit hall is packed with seafood and processing companies offering a variety of fresh, frozen, canned, value-added, processed, and packaged seafood products. The Expo showcases market-leading processing and packaging equipment, along with logistics services and other service providers.

New companies participating in this year's edition include A&M Cold Storage and Trailer, Arnarlax hf., Atunes y Lomos, S.L., Blount Fine Foods, Bluefina, Boston Bluefin, Boston Conveyor and Automation Corp, Forever Oceans, Maersk, Ode, and Seas Star Foods USA. Companies such as Acme Smoked Fish, Bakkafrost, Beaver Street Fisheries, Camanchaca, Cermaq US, Chicken of the Sea Frozen Foods, Clearwater Seafoods, C.P. Food Products, Eastern Fish Co., Eastern Fisheries, Fortune International, Harbor Seafood, Hilo Fish Company, Mowi USA, Nissui Corporation, Ocean Beauty Seafoods, Pescanova USA, Phillips Foods, Sea Port Products, Sea Watch International, Southstream Seafoods, Trident Seafoods, True North Seafood and Westmorland Fisheries, among others, are welcoming buyers in the exhibition hall.

"It's incredible to see the convention center filled with suppliers and innovators from around the world presenting their products to industry peers," said Liz Plizga, Group Vice President for Diversified Communications. "There's no better way to connect with the seafood industry and get a pulse on what the industry is excited about right now. We're thrilled to host a valuable event year after year for seafood buyers from every corner of the industry – restaurants, supermarkets, catering firms, seafood markets, hotels, airlines and cruise lines – and to deliver cutting-edge information to drive the seafood industry forward."

In addition to the exhibit hall, this year's event incorporates an educational conference program covering more than 30 sessions addressing the most relevant topics and trends in the industry. On Sunday, March 12 at 11:00 a.m., global economist and keynote speaker, Megan Greene, will present an "Economic Update for 2023 – Where are we headed?" The conference's plenary speaker, Deputy Undersecretary for International Affairs Thea Lee, will lead the session "A Call to Action: Good Work in Fishing is Smart Business" on Monday, March 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Led by an impressive slate of top industry experts and thought leaders, the three-day conference program is centered around the following topics:

Aquaculture

Corporate Social Responsibility

Food Safety & Compliance (policy)

Seafood Business & Leadership

Seafood Sustainability

Traceability & Transparency

Plastics & Climate Change as it relates to seafood

Impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global seafood trade

The expo also offers unique special events, awards and features to enhance attendees' experience and product knowledge such as the New and Featured Product showcases, the Seafood Excellence Awards, a new Empowerment Lounge providing content to help attendees with social media presence and career development, chef demonstrations and the popular oyster shucking competition.

Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

