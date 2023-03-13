BuyQ Announces Enhancement to CDW Contract with Addition of Cloud-based Services, including CDW Amplified for Education

BuyQ

New Offering Provides Charter and Private Schools Pre-Negotiated Pricing on Best-in-Class Google Products Support and Services

The addition of CDW Amplified for Education to our CDW Education contract is a huge win for the schools we serve.” — Christine Rafanelli, co-founder and CEO of BuyQ

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuyQ, a national group purchasing organization designed specifically for charter and private schools, today announced an enhancement to its CDW Education contract through the addition of cloud-based solutions and services, including CDW Amplified for Education. CDW Amplified for Education is CDW’s newest education-focused technical division designed to enable and empower schools to get the most out of their suite of Google products. As a result of the new contract terms, BuyQ participants will receive discounts on CDW Amplified for Education Services, including technical assistance on all things Google, opportunities for best practice sharing, proprietary software tools, and analysis and roadmaps for optimal Google integration.

“The addition of CDW Amplified for Education to our CDW Education contract is a huge win for the schools we serve,” said Christine Rafanelli, co-founder and CEO of BuyQ. “With so many charter and private schools moving to Chromebooks and Google for Education’s platform in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, we know these services will provide much needed support and security and will help schools get the most out of their technology investments while also providing the best possible learning opportunities for their students.”

The contract enhancement comes after CDW’s March 2021 acquisition of Amplified IT, Google’s leading K-12 services partner and recipient of the Google Cloud Global Partner Award for Customer Success.

“The opportunities and challenges schools face as they further integrate technology into the classroom have never been greater,” said Mike Reorowicz, Manager, Google Customer Success Team, CDW Education. “Combined with CDW’s already highly skilled, education-focused support team, the acquisition of Amplified IT provides us the ability to truly become a partner to the charter and private schools we work with through the BuyQ contract. Whether it’s trouble shooting challenges, providing training, or consulting on new Google-supported initiatives, we are ready to support schools like never before.”

The contract enhancements go into effect immediately and are automatically available to all charter and private schools. To access the benefits, charter and private schools simply need to be affiliated to the BuyQ contract when purchasing through CDW Education.

Charter and private schools interested in learning more about how CDW Amplified for Education can empower them to get the most out of their suite of Google products are invited to join a webinar hosted by CDW Education on March 16. Register here.

About BuyQ

BuyQ helps charter and private schools do more with their money. Through a portfolio of audit-friendly group purchasing contracts and other benefit programs, charter and private schools realize immediate savings and enhanced service from top national vendors, plus a purchasing advocate to guide them through the process – all at no cost to the school. Learn more at BuyQ.org.

About CDW Education

CDW Education is a specialized segment of CDW Government LLC (“CDW-G”), the wholly-owned subsidiary of CDW LLC, a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Recognizing the unique challenges and opportunities of our public sector customers, we established CDW-G in 1998 to focus on the specific needs of the government and education sectors. Our teams are broken down by segment, with separate teams serving State and Local customers, K-12, Higher Education, and Federal, and further organized into 11 geographic regions for a higher level of specialization. Our customer base is quite diverse, ranging from state and local government, federal, healthcare, K-12 and higher education. We have an expansive network of offices near major cities and a large team of field coworkers across the United States. As a global systems integrator impacting 75 million students across 34 countries, CDW Education enables and empowers over 17,000 education institutions to get the most out of the transformational impact of our partners’ technology.