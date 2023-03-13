Launch of Bangladesh India Gulf Express (BIGEX): First and Fastest Direct Bangladesh-Middle East Shipping Service

BIGEX - Bangladesh India Gulf Express

DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- · Transforming Bangladesh’s sea lane to the Middle East and India West Coast main ports with weekly direct service calls.

· Diversifying Chittagong’s transhipment hubs connectivity to Jebel Ali and Khalifa Port in the Gulf; and Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India.

· Creating the Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Gulf sea corridor; and game-changing in connecting cargoes for air transfers from Dubai to Europe and the U.S.

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land and air logistics solutions, today announced the launch of the new Bangladesh India Gulf Express (BIGEX) service. It will debut as the first and fastest direct service that connects Bangladesh to Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in the Gulf; as well as Nhava Sheva and Mundra in India.

BIGEX will commence sailing from the port of Chittagong on 5th April. Three 1,700-TEU vessels deployed on the service will ply between the westbound rotation of Chittagong - Colombo - Mangalore - Nhava Sheva – Mundra; and the eastbound leg to Jebel Ali - Khalifa Port.

Transforming Bangladesh’s sea lane to the Middle East and India West Coast

The introduction of BIGEX charts the Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Gulf corridor, transforming Bangladesh’s sea lane to the Gulf and India West Coast. Characterised by fast transit times, exports from Chittagong will reach Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in just 14 and 15 days respectively. A more efficient and greener alternative to trucking, BIGEX will get Bangladesh shipments to Nhava Sheva and Mundra in 8 and 10 days respectively.

Diversifying Bangladesh’s transhipment connectivity

BIGEX is also set to diversify Chittagong’s connectivity to transhipment hubs beyond the key Asian ports to the Gulf and India West Coast ports. This expands the routes to markets and further reduces transit time, such as that for U.S.-bound Bangladesh cargoes that will be relayed via Colombo.

Providing end-to-end shipping and inland solutions

The CMA CGM Group entered Bangladesh in 1996 and currently employs almost 80 staff members across three agency offices in Chittagong, Dhaka and Khulna. It currently offers three CNC maritime services – Bay Bengal Express (BBX), BBX2 and BBX3- that call the port of Chittagong each week.

Beyond its container shipping services, the CMA CGM Group provides return rail services from the Chittagong port to Inland Container Deport in Dhaka; as well as barge services from Chittagong port to the Inland Container Terminal in Pangaon and SAPL River Terminal Muktarpur, Munshiganj. The Group offers end to end logistics solutions in the country including air, ocean and ground services.

“The CMA CGM Group is committed to developing our shipping and logistics capabilities to support investments in Bangladesh and along the supply chain. The launch of BIGEX creates the opportune Bangladesh-India-Sri Lanka-Gulf corridor, opening new routes to and from the global markets for Bangladesh businesses,” said Laurent Olmeta, Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Asia Pacific Limited.

“BIGEX will be a game changer in how our shippers take their exports to the global markets in the fastest and most efficient ways. Not only will it lead to more sea route options, but it can also seamlessly connect cargoes for air transfers from Dubai to destinations in Europe and USA,” said T Sivakumar, Managing Director of CMA CGM Bangladesh.