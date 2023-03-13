Texas Breast Center Explains: What Is a Breast Cancer Surgeon

Waxahachie, March 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, Texas -

Texas Breast Center in Waxahachie, TX, has recently published an article that explains what a breast cancer surgeon is. In this particular article, Dr. Gorman elucidates on how the breast cancer surgeon plays an integral role in breast cancer treatment. It also explains what makes Dr. Gorman distinctive from other breast cancer surgeon and why patients should go to her when they require breast cancer surgery. She offers compassionate care and still continues to get the education and training on the latest knowledge about breast cancer and treatments. Texas Breast Center serves patients not just in Waxahachie but also in the Dallas Fort Worth area.

Dr. Gorman says, "A breast surgeon is usually a skilled general surgeon who has chosen to specialize in the field of surgical oncology with a focus on breast cancer and breast disease. For many surgeons, this leads to exclusively working or dealing with breast issues, and no longer practicing other forms of surgery. A breast surgeon differs from a plastic surgeon in that their primary specialty is dealing with breast cancer surgery and diseases of the breast and not final appearances, though cosmetic outcomes and breast conserving surgery are always given strong consideration."

The article points out that breast surgeons don't just offer surgical options but also other kinds of available treatment. It is important for every patient to be aware of the different kinds of treatment and their combination and the breast cancer surgeon should always take the chance to discuss any and all alternatives before the patient can come to a final treatment decision.

A breast surgeon has undergone extensive training in surgical oncology, which includes both diagnosis and treatment. The process of diagnosis includes helping women who are experiencing breast pain, evaluating and explaining the results of the diagnostic test to patients, and offering treatments for cysts, lumps, and other abnormalities of the breast. It is important to note that there have been significant changes in the treatment methods for many of those issues as a result of advances in technology and breast cancer research. Dr. Gorman always makes sure to take a holistic approach in patient care and treatment. And she always provides a comprehensive treatment plan. She always considers each case to be unique and will tailor-fit the treatment plan to the specific health situation of the patient. She always employs breast ultrasound screening to get as much information as possible and detect issues as early as possible.

Dr. Gorman has been a board-certified breast surgeon for many years and she obtained her training at the UT Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas, which is popular for their cancer research. During a patient's first visit, she will perform an examination and extrapolate all of the important data from the mammogram and other breast imaging results. She will then slowly explain to the patient the findings from the result and what they mean for the patient's diagnosis, using simple language. Each patient will usually have a different reaction to the situation, which is why she gives them time to ask their questions in a comfortable environment.

In the event that surgery is the best possible treatment for the specific situation, she will explain to the patient to ensure better understanding of the possible scars that will be left after the procedure, although she will always strive to minimize scarring and that the scars are in the least visible parts of the body as much as possible.

The Texas Breast Center is the breast cancer surgery practice of Dr. Valerie Gorman, MD, FACS in Waxahachie, TX. She provides breast cancer surgery; breast pain treatment; benign breast disease treatment; partial mastectomy; lumpectomy; mastectomy/ nipple-sparing mastectomy; sentinel lymph node biopsy; prophylactic mastectomy; catheter placement for partial breast radiation; axillary surgery; diagnostic breast biopsy with ultrasound and stereotactic guidance; genetic/ familial high-risk screening and assessment; and consultations for abnormal mammograms.

Those who are interested about the services offered by a breast cancer surgeon can visit the Texas Breast Center website or contact them through the telephone. They are open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

