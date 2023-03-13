Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Agg Domestic Assault + other charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B3000909

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 2/21/2023 / 0142 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Skyboro Rd W, Pownal

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, False Pretenses x11, Identity Theft x11

 

ACCUSED: Bradley Armstrong                                            

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a domestic assault incident in Pownal. Through investigation it was determined that Bradley Armstrong and a female had engaged in a verbal argument which resulted in Armstrong pointing a firearm at the victim within inches of their face. Bradley had also taken the victims debit card and used it on 11 separate occasions without permission. 

 

An extraditable warrant was issued for Armstrong and credible information was obtained that Armstrong would be at a location in Albany NY on the evening of March 8th. The Albany County Sheriff's Department was able to take Armstrong into custody without incident. Armstrong is being held in New York until being extradited back to Vermont.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending

COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Albany NY pending extradition    

BAIL: Hold Without

MUG SHOT: Not Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Benjamin Irwin

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT, 05262

802-442-5421

 

