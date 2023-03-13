Shaftsbury Barracks / First Degree Agg Domestic Assault + other charges
CASE#: 23B3000909
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 2/21/2023 / 0142 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Skyboro Rd W, Pownal
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, False Pretenses x11, Identity Theft x11
ACCUSED: Bradley Armstrong
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hoosick NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a domestic assault incident in Pownal. Through investigation it was determined that Bradley Armstrong and a female had engaged in a verbal argument which resulted in Armstrong pointing a firearm at the victim within inches of their face. Bradley had also taken the victims debit card and used it on 11 separate occasions without permission.
An extraditable warrant was issued for Armstrong and credible information was obtained that Armstrong would be at a location in Albany NY on the evening of March 8th. The Albany County Sheriff's Department was able to take Armstrong into custody without incident. Armstrong is being held in New York until being extradited back to Vermont.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
COURT: Bennington Superior - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Albany NY pending extradition
BAIL: Hold Without
MUG SHOT: Not Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
