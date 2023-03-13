Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 2800 Block of Jasper Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in the 2800 Block of Jasper Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:38 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a crime scene but no victims. A short time later, an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound walked into a DC Fire and EMS station. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. An additional juvenile male victim was located at a local hospital seeking treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

 

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

