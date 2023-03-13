Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Friday, March 10, 2023, in the Third District.

 

In each of the below Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses. The suspects exited a vehicle, brandished a handgun and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

 

  • At approximately 7:19 pm, in the 900 Block of Euclid Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-037-976

 

The vehicle is described as a gray Hyundai Kona. It was last seen bearing a Maryland tag of 2ES1151. The vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below. The second image is a stock image of the vehicle.

 

 

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

