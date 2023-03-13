Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Attempted Bank Robbery Offense: 1500 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Bank Robbery offense that occurred on Friday, March 10, 2023, in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:06 pm, the suspect entered the banking establishment and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The employees did not comply. The suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property.

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, 38-year-old Calvin Manning of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Attempted Bank Robbery.

