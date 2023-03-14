From Suffering To Success: Millie Marie Nunn, Founder Of BNCouraged, Overcomes Tragedy To build Successful A Brand
One woman is defying the odds and finding success through resilience and persistence.
Starting my own business was a way to create that stability and a sense of purpose in my life.”DOLTON, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millie Marie is accustomed to being a statistical anomaly. Millie has experienced many hardships in her life, yet she continues to defy the odds. Abandoned in an empty house by her parents at a year old, after this time her biological mother died in a fire. She was placed into foster care and moved homes four times before settling with a loving family in Chicago. However, during her first year of high school, her newly adoptive mother also passed away, and Millie was adopted once again. This woman was her teacher and mentor, instilling faith, hard work, and discipline in Millie until she passed away on Millie's twenty-fifth birthday.
— Millie Marie Nunn
Millie battled a challenging year after the death of her third mother figure. Yet, as she has consistently done, she pulled herself together. Millie was determined to turn her hardships into something positive and fulfilling. So, she enrolled in school and obtained a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology. This is what sparked the inspiration for her business BNCouraged Designs. Her business offers Design, Print, Marketing & Custom Apparel. Her company boasts that they serve clients locally and internationally.
Today Millie can express herself through the art she creates for her clients. With her digital marketing agency, her gifts shine through the designs she creates for people looking to grow their own businesses and chase their own dreams. She uses her platform to teach entrepreneurs how to market their companies using social media to reach new clients faster.
Through her organic lead generation strategies, Millie Marie provides entrepreneurs with the tools they need to connect with new, high-quality leads every day. Utilizing Facebook growth tactics such as direct message campaigns, group engagement, and optimized profiles, Millie helps businesses expand their reach and increase their visibility in the marketplace.
Millie believes that her hardships have made her a stronger person and pushed her to pursue entrepreneurship. "I developed a strong desire for stability and a sense of belonging," she says, "and starting my own business was a way to create that stability and a sense of purpose in my life." Through faith, hard work and resilience, Millie Millie continues to defy the odds and create a successful future for herself. In her own words, she is "destined for greatness."
One would be hard-pressed to find a story with as many tragedies packed into such a short time. Millie's story is one of resilience and persistence. Despite her many difficulties, she persevered and found a way to turn her struggles into success. She hopes that her story will help to inspire others who are facing similar challenges.
Millie Marie Nunn
BNCouraged
+1 773-707-1316
email us here