House of I.T donates futuristic IT equipment to Madridejos Community College

House of I.T donates a huge consignment of IT equipment to furnish the IT department of Madridejos Community College and meet the digital needs of the students.

MADRIDEJOS, CEBU, PHILIPPINES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of I.T (HOIT), one of Australia’s leading IT companies based in the Philippines, has donated substantial IT equipment including CCTVs, access points, and a server to fully furnish the IT department of Madridejos Community College. Mayor Engr. Romeo A. Villaceran and Vice Mayor Vincent Y. Villacrucis were both present during the official handover ceremony to show their gratefulness for the extended kindness.

The CEO of HOIT announced the donation at an event held on March 6, 2023, on the school premises. The new IT department, fully furnished with cutting-edge IT equipment by HOIT, will boost the technology education capability of the school, helping to enhance students, and their digital skills, and become globally competitive. The donation is being hailed as a valuable contribution to the community in Madridejos.

"We are humbled and equally thrilled to announce that we have donated an entire range of IT equipment to Madridejos Community College. We believe we can change the education landscape of Madridejos and bring it to par with modern global standards by giving students access to the latest IT gear. We have taken up the responsibility to bridge the digital divide and make the students future-ready,” said the Chief Executive Officer of the House of I.T.

The consignment includes a server, switches, Wi-Fi access points, CCTV system, cameras, network cables, fiber optic cabling, access control biometric system, and other necessary IT accessories needed to modernize the outdated IT infrastructure in the school.

“We understand this donation is unlikely to meet all the challenges faced by schools in Madridejos. However, we believe that it is a small but powerful step towards making a difference in our community. We eagerly look forward to seeing the positive impact of the donation on students' lives. We hope that this donation will serve as a reminder that we are all in this together, and we must work together to build a brighter future for our community,” added the CEO of HOIT.

House of I.T hopes that this small act of kindness will help to transform the Philippines’ Information Technology sector by helping underfunded universities and colleges with donations of IT equipment ranging from hardware to access points and servers. House of I.T has set an example for other companies to follow and make similar contributions to their communities.

