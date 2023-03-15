Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 385,712 in the last 365 days.

Daeron Myers: Empowering Individuals to Start Their Own Courier Delivery Business

Daeron Myers

Daeron Myers

Going from everyday people to successful entrepreneurs. Myers' impact on the courier delivery industry reaches far and wide.

Folks have to stop operating POOR: Passing Over Opportunities Repeatedly.”
— Daeron Myers
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daeron Myers, an entrepreneur and business coach from Baltimore, Maryland, is on a mission to help everyday people achieve freedom and flexibility by starting their own courier delivery business. With his program, Courier Business Academy, he has already helped over 750 individuals become independent contractors and 1099 drivers, earning a six-figure income while enjoying the flexibility to spend time with their families.

The Courier Business Academy is an education firm that provides the necessary tools and resources for aspiring entrepreneurs to start their own courier delivery businesses. With no investment required, anyone with a car can start this business and earn a higher income. Myers started this business because he realized the traditional way of living was no longer viable. Working a 40-hour week for 40 years and retiring on 40% of his salary was not living; he wanted to help people achieve more.

The Courier Business Academy provides a comprehensive education program for individuals looking to start their own courier business. The program includes step-by-step instructions on how to set up a courier business, including registering a business, obtaining the necessary licenses and insurance, and finding clients. The Academy also provides ongoing support and resources to help students succeed in their new ventures.

Myers has empowered people to take control of their lives and start their own businesses, something that was previously out of reach for many. His firm has provided the necessary resources, guidance, and education needed to succeed in the courier delivery business. One of the core focuses of Courier Business Academy is helping people start a business with just a car. This is an industry that anyone can get into, regardless of their background or financial situation. With Myers' guidance, individuals can start a business that provides them with the freedom and flexibility they desire.

Myers says, "Folks have to stop operating POOR: Passing Over Opportunities Repeatedly.” This is a testament to his belief in the power of entrepreneurship. He believes anyone can succeed if they are willing to take the opportunity presented to them.

With Courier Business Academy, Daeron Myers is changing the lives of individuals across the country. He is empowering people to take control of their future, providing them with the tools to succeed in a lucrative and rewarding industry. Anyone can start their own courier delivery business, and with Myers' help, they can achieve financial independence, flexibility, and the ability to enjoy time with their families.

Daeron Myers
Courier Business Academy
+1 410-755-7882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Daeron Myers: Empowering Individuals to Start Their Own Courier Delivery Business

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more