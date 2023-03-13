Packaging Laminates Market will reach a value of US$ 10,410.2 Million by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.1% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The packaging laminates market size is projected to be valued at US$ 6,274.7 million in 2022 and is expected to rise to US$ 10,410.2 million by 2033. The sales of packaging laminates are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Packaging is critical in product promotion and branding. It has progressed from a requirement of the business strategy to an essential component of the business strategy.

The preference of consumers for packaging laminates to fasten flexible packaging materials is changing as there are more manufacturing facilities, food processing facilities, and industrial production sets.

It is anticipated that rising packaged food spending in both established and emerging nations is likely to fuel the expansion of the laminating adhesive market.

Consumers, corporations, and government agencies in the United States spent US$ 1.71 trillion on food and beverages in grocery stores and other shops as well as on takeout meals and snacks in 2018, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service.

It is anticipated that developing economies like the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) can witness a sharp increase in GDP growth. The manufacturing sector is anticipated to rise as a result, which is anticipated to fuel the market expansion of packaging laminates.

Producers are opting to expand their polypropylene production lines, which is an essential raw material for packaging. This scenario is predicted to propel raw material production for packaging solutions in a variety of countries around the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In terms of material type, the metallized polypropylene (PP) films are anticipated to attain more than 35% of the revenue share, recording an optimistic 5.1% value CAGR throughout the assessment period due to their high flexibility and durability.

Based on thickness, the 30-45 microns category is likely to command market share reaching US$ 4.0 Bn by 2030, as it is the ideal size utilized for packaging several items, chiefly perishable foodstuffs.

Based on application, aseptic packaging is the key beneficiary of the global market, recording a 4.9% CAGR across the assessment period. Consumer preferences for instant food and high-quality meals, as well as the expansion of the dairy beverage industry, are driving sales of aseptic packaging.

According to FMI, the United States is expected to dominate the North America packaging laminates market with a market share of 81.7% during the assessment period, owing to rising packaged food consumption, the expansion of the medical device packaging market, and the presence of key market players.

India is anticipated to develop into a very lucrative market for packaging laminates over the forecast period due to the rising popularity of packaging laminates in packaging applications and the expansion of end-use verticals. According to emerging trends, India is likely to command Asia Pacific, which currently accounts for 49.2% of global income, in 2022.



Competitive Landscape

To comply with the strict environmental laws, major players in the worldwide laminating adhesive market are concentrating on producing unique products with low or no VOC emission. In addition, they have expanded its global footprint by implementing expansion methods like alliances, purchases, mergers, collaborations, and the use of online sales platforms.

Latest Developments

For the food packaging and industrial markets, primarily in Asia, Toyo-Morton, Ltd. introduced the new ECOAD family of polyurethane solvent-free laminating systems in August 2022.

For flexible packaging laminates, SONGWON created the HI-THANE A-7363 + HI-THANE A-6600 new solvent-free packaging laminates in July 2022.

For the dry lamination of films in flexible packaging, Toyo-Morton, Ltd. developed new bio-based packaging laminates in June 2022.

Key Segments Covered in the Packaging Laminates Market Report

Packaging Laminates Market by Material:

Aluminium Foil

Paper and Paperboard

Metallized PP

Metallized BOPP

Metallized OPP

Metallized CPP

Metallized PET

Metallized PA

Metallized PE

Metallized PVC

Others (PVC, EVOH, etc.)



Packaging Laminates Market by Thickness:

Up to 30 Micron Packaging Laminates

30-45 Micron Packaging Laminates

45-60 Micron Packaging Laminates

Above 60 Micron Packaging Laminates

Packaging Laminates Market by Application:

Aseptic Packaging

Non-Aseptic Packaging

Packaging Laminates Market by End-use Industry:

Packaging Laminates for Food

Salty Snacks

Confectionery

Tea & Coffee

Ready to eat Foods

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Packaging Laminates for Pharmaceuticals

Packaging Laminates for Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Packaging Laminates Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

