Parking Management Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Conduent, Indigo Group, Amano

Parking Management Market Forecast: What You Need To Know?”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Parking Management market to witness a CAGR of 12.1% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Parking Management Market Breakdown by Type (Solutions {Parking Guidance Solution, Parking Reservation Management, Parking Permit Management, Parking Enforcement Management, Parking Access and Revenue Control, Parking Security and Surveillance, Parking Analytics}, Services {Professional services (Consulting, System Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance), Managed services},) by Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud) by Parking Site (Off-Street Parking, On-Street Parking) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Parking Management market size is estimated to increase by USD 5.58 Billion at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.56 Billion.
The parking management market refers to the collection of products, services, and technologies that are used to manage and optimize parking operations. This can include solutions for managing parking availability, payment systems, enforcement, and security. The goal of parking management is to ensure that parking resources are utilized efficiently and that customers have a positive experience while using parking facilities. The market includes a wide range of stakeholders, including parking operators, technology vendors, government agencies, and property owners. As the demand for parking continues to grow in urban areas, the parking management market is expected to continue to expand in the coming years.
Parking Management market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the Off-Street Parking segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the The growing demand for real-time data to determine the availability of car park spaces.
Parking Management market - Competition Analysis
The global Parking Management market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Conduent (United States), Indigo Group (France), Amano (United States), Swarco (Australia), Q-Free (Norway), Streetline (A Kapsch Company) (United States), T2 Systems (United States), Skidata (Austria), Flowbird Group (France), Inrix (United States), Flashparking (United States).
Parking Management market - Geographical Outlook
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Parking Management market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by The growing adoption of parking management software at corporate campuses, airports, and shopping complexes.
What key data is demonstrated in this Parking Management market report?
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period
• Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Parking Management market between 2023 and 2028
• Precise estimation of the size of the Parking Management market and its contribution to the parent market
• Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
• Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
• Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Parking Management market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
