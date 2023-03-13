E-book Reader Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Kindle, Samsung, Kobo
E-book Reader Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
E-book Reader Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global E-book Reader market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global E-book Reader Market Breakdown by Application (Ages <18, Ages 18-35, Ages 36-50, Ages >50) by Type (E-INK (monochrome), LCD) by Screen Type (E-Ink Screen, LCD Screen) by End User (Students, Professionals, Others) by Connectivity (Wi-fi, 3G/4G mobile network) by Size (Less than 6 inches, More than 6 inches and less than 10 inches, More than 10 inches) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The E-book Reader market size is estimated to increase by USD 12.24 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 19.95 Billion.
The e-book reader market refers to the industry of devices, software, and services related to electronic books (e-books) and their consumption. E-book readers are electronic devices designed to read digital books, magazines, newspapers, and other publications in a format optimized for reading on a screen. These devices typically use electronic ink (e-ink) or LCD screens and are often portable and lightweight, making them convenient for reading on the go.
E-book Reader market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the E-INK (monochrome) segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Increasing Availability of Free E-books.
E-book Reader market - Competition Analysis
The global E-book Reader market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Kindle [United States], Samsung [South Korea], Kobo [Canada], Sony [Japan], Apple [United States], iReader [China], Hanvon [China], Asus [Taiwan], Amazon [United States], Google [United States], JDRead [China], BOOX [Italy]..
E-book Reader market - Geographical Outlook
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in E-book Reader market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Growing Number of Women Readers.
What key data is demonstrated in this E-book Reader market report?
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period
• Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the E-book Reader market between 2023 and 2028
• Precise estimation of the size of the E-book Reader market and its contribution to the parent market
• Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
• Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
• Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of E-book Reader market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
- Overview of E-book Reader Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- E-book Reader Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)
- E-book Reader Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)
- E-book Reader Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)
- E-book Reader Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- E-book Reader Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
