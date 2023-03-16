Co-Author Ana Valdez Talks About “Embracing the Power of your Voice” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
Don't regret failing; regret not trying.”CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ana Valdez is the co-founder of Valdez Productions & Consulting, Inc. and the CEO of The Latino Donor Collaborative. She is an American marketing, media, and political expert and thought leader whose purpose is to use the power of mass media to create meaningful change.
— Ana Valdez
From a young age, Ana had the ambition and drive to venture into business endeavors. She quickly discovered that she liked sales, advertising, and business in general, which drove her to graduate from Marketing with a focus on Business. Throughout her career, she seized many opportunities that led her to live in many countries around the world until she finally settled in the US, where she saw Latinos' disproportionate representation in the entertainment industry. Through the Production company she had with her husband, Ana was able to merge her merge my marketing, research, business, and international relations experience with his media, content creation, and entrepreneurship talents and help give the Hispanic community a voice.
“It allowed us to show the world who Latinos are – an important economic driver of the American dream of this era. They are the new American mainstream,” says Ana in her chapter.
Her mission to reshape the perception of Latinos as part of the American social mainstream did not stop there. Ana also leads the Latino Donor Collaborative, a think tank where they produce fact-based economic data that shows how Latinos not only create opportunities for themselves and drive growth in all industries. “I want to scale up our impact and see U.S. Latino representation grow exponentially and our community act united. I know this will surely be good for us Latinos and all Americans,” says Ana.
Through her chapter, Ana shares her journey and shows Latinas they have a special power and strong voice that can make a positive difference in the world. “This book is another way to encourage Latinas to find and use their voice. Our voice is not only when we speak or when we write; our voice is our vote politically. Our voice is the power of our purse, the kind of brands that we support. Our voice is the kind of leader that we support when we're in a corporation, when we are in a class, and when we are anywhere. I am so grateful to be a chapter in this book as it is another fantastic opportunity to have a voice.”
Read more about Ana’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience, and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for other Latinas and women to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Ana, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/exelente/
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
