Co-Author Luisa Mendoza Talks About “Gratitude: The Ultimate Game Changer” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
Anything is possible if you have the courage to follow your dreams.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luisa Mendoza is an innovative leader with more than 20 years of experience in global business development and marketing, with a focus on tourism and sports. As a world-renowned entrepreneur and owner of four companies, Luisa is living proof that all things are possible for those who embrace courage, passion, and grit to follow their dreams.
— Luisa Mendoza
Born in Bogotá, her conception was her first testament of determination. "My journey began before I was even born," says Luisa in her chapter. “For ten years, my mom had been told by her doctor that she would never be able to have children. The same doctor that said that it was scientifically impossible for her to have a baby actually ended up being the doctor that delivered me. That is where my story begins. I love the saying, ‘Where there's a will, there's a way,’ because I feel like that quote exemplifies my life and is ingrained in my very DNA.”
After her parents decided to migrate to the United States, to provide her with a better life, Luisa saw in them the determination to always work hard and the will to succeed that would later on mark her. In high school, participating in a program called the Academy of Hospitality and Tourism, she met whom she coined as her "angel in a business suit" who took her into his wing and championed her, tutoring her through highs and lows. For her, those lessons are still as valuable today as they were at the beginning of her journey.
For Luisa, determination, the power of will, and gratitude have been her mantra to overcome all the challenges in her life. "Every struggle, hustle, grit, and grind I have gone through has given me the strength to show my daughter the power of gratitude. I continue to stand in awe of the trajectory my career has taken. Who could have imagined that I would end up with four amazing companies today? It's been an incredible journey and a testament to the power of hard work and courage. I'm filled with immense gratitude and appreciation."
She aims to impart these valuable lessons and inspire other Latinas to follow her dreams. Luisa always remarks on the importance of always bearing in mind that even though hard work always pays off, one should always make time to bask in the fruits of one's labor.
Read more about Luisa's impressive path as a serial and powerful entrepreneur, learn key aspects of her mindset, and how to be grateful even through hard times that may lurk your path. You can read more about these valuable lessons in the new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for others to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
To learn more about Luisa visit http://linkedin.com/in/luisamendoza , www.globaltourismsports.com , https://luisamendozainspires.com/ , www.ajlreps.com or www.ukonik.com
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
