Co-Author Adriana Mendizabal Talks About “Cultivating the Power of Perseverance” In New Book Extraordinary Latinas II
The new book shares the stories of Latinas who, through purpose and resilience, embraced their uniqueness, built community, and empowered others to rise.
I want every woman and every Latina out there to know that they are powerful and that the power is in themselves, and that they not only can dream, but they need to HAVE to dream.”FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through her professional journey, Adriana Mendizabal, Group President of Latin America at Stanley Black & Decker, discovered the strength that comes with resilience and never giving up.
— Adriana Mendizabal
From an early age, Adriana dreamed she would travel the world, run a business and make a difference in the world. By cultivating the power of perseverance, she became a transformative leader known for her ability to reinvent businesses to drive accelerated profitable growth while being a passionate advocate of DE&I developing and promoting diverse talent, opening the space for young professionals to have a successful career path. Today she has reached C-Suite level positions in Fortune 500 companies and is one of the few Latinas that serve on a Public Corporate Board in the USA.
“As a child, my parents nurtured in me a culture of dreaming and encouraged me to believe in those dreams. They taught me that dreams and perseverance are two ingredients for success. This helped shape the person I am today,” shares Adriana.
Through her story, Adriana aims to share the lessons she has been through. “I want every woman and every Latina out there to know that they are powerful and have the power to make things happen. They have the power to invent themselves, to create their world, to make mistakes and correct them, but most importantly, they have the power to do GOOD.”
Read more about Adriana’s journey in the powerful new book Extraordinary Latinas Vol II: Breaking the Narrative & Redefining our Power at www.unitedlatinas.com/book by UNITED LATINAS. The book highlights the stories of 17 Extraordinary Latinas who, through their purpose, resilience, and courage, have embraced their uniqueness, carved their path, harnessed the power of community, and opened doors for other Latinas and women to rise. Royalties from the book sales will support more Latinas to participate in leadership development programs and workshops through UNITED LATINAS.
About Extraordinary Latinas Book Series
The Extraordinary Latinas book series aims to inspire and empower Latinas through the collection of personal experiences from Latinas of different sectors and in different places of their professional journey. Through the stories, we hope to provide the reader with the encouragement, inspiration, and empowerment to recognize their potential someone else’s story. To know they are not alone. Whether they feel like the only one in their circle, community, company, or industry, they can find in Extraordinary Latinas a group of powerful women that have gone through similar experiences and will help them step up, believe in themselves, and find their voice through power, presence, and representation to make an impact in their personal and professional life.
About UNITED LATINAS
UNITED LATINAS is a collaborative organization devoted to empowering, amplifying, and connecting Hispanic Women to elevate their leadership impact and presence by providing upskilling workshops, mentoring, leadership & professional development opportunities, visibility, networking, and community-building platforms and programs. Learn more at: www.unitedlatinas.com
