EIONO® Launches Compatible DYMO® 1744907 Premium Quality 4’’ x 6’’ Extra Large Shipping Labels
Eiono Industries Corp.
EIONO® Launches Compatible DYMO 1744907 (4" x 6") Premium Quality Shipping Labels, White, Strong Permanent Adhesive & Perforated. 220 Labels Per Roll.PORT COQUITLAM, BC, CANADA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to introduce the shipping labels made by the Canadian company Eiono Industries Corp, a leading provider of high-quality and innovative products in various industries.
Today's product in Eiono® large product line is Extra Large Shipping Labels compatible with DYMO® LabelWriter® 4XL thermal printer, and also Rollo and Zebra label thermal printers. These labels are perfect for those who require larger shipping labels, making them ideal for businesses that regularly ship larger packages.
The labels are available in Eiono® Canadian Amazon store, Eiono® USA Amazon store, or on Eiono® official website
The labels are designed to be easy to use, featuring a self-adhesive backing that allows them to be easily and securely attached to packages. They are also compatible with popular shipping carriers, such as UPS, FedEx, USPS and Canada Post making them a versatile option for businesses that ship their products through different channels.
Eiono® Shipping Labels stand out from the competition in many ways. Here are some:
- the highest quality materials to ensure crystal-clear images and easy-to-scan barcodes;
- remarkable resistance to smudges and scratches;
- attention to detail, for instance each roll is individually packed to provide the best heat and UV protection;
- powerful adhesive that makes the labels sticky and long-lasting and withstand severe weather and temperature conditions;
- precise perforation to allow easier separation between printed labels.
All that and much more research and development ensure that the labels won't fade or peel, giving the client a piece of mind when shipping important packages.
Being substantially more affordable than most original manufacturer products, and 100% compatibility with DYMO® LabelWriter® 4XL thermal printer, and also Rollo and Zebra label thermal printers provides a cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes.
Eiono® is committed to help businesses streamline their shipping processes, saving time and money in the long run. The company stands behind their products and offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can buy with confidence.
Order now through Amazon store or on the website https://eiono.com and experience the difference that Eiono® Shipping Labels can make!
Eiono® store on Amazon.ca : https://www.amazon.ca/s?k=EIONO
Eiono® store on Amazon.com : https://www.amazon.com/s?k=EIONO
Customer Service
Eiono Industries Corp.
+1 866-463-4666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram