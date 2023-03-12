Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Dickson County

At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday night in Dickson County.

Preliminary information indicates that earlier that evening, deputies with the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Dickson Police Department were dispatched to a report of a home invasion. Officers made contact with the male subject, who fled the scene in a vehicle, crashing near Gaskins Road. As a Dickson officer approached the vehicle, the subject put the vehicle in reverse. The officer fired his weapon at the subject. The man sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated at a local hospital and released. He was subsequently taken into custody by the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office. No officers were injured in this incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

