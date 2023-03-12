Manchin: America's Banks Are Strong

March 12, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse this past Friday.





“America’s banks and our financial system are overall strong and sound, and in fact are stronger and sounder now than any time since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. I urge the American people to allow the protections already in place to insure individual deposits and the well-being of local and regional banks, particularly in rural communities like we have in West Virginia, to be fully realized before reacting out of fear and amplifying the problem.”