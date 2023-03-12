Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,236 in the last 365 days.

Manchin: America's Banks Are Strong

March 12, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse this past Friday.


“America’s banks and our financial system are overall strong and sound, and in fact are stronger and sounder now than any time since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. I urge the American people to allow the protections already in place to insure individual deposits and the well-being of local and regional banks, particularly in rural communities like we have in West Virginia, to be fully realized before reacting out of fear and amplifying the problem.”

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin: America's Banks Are Strong

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more