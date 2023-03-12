Submit Release
News Search

There were 231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,219 in the last 365 days.

Government of Canada to help more individuals obtain record suspensions in New Brunswick

SAINT-JOHN, NB, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement regarding new support for the John Howard Society of New Brunswick for their Record Suspension Program through the Contributions Program to National Voluntary Organizations.

MP Long will be joined by Bill Bastarache, Executive Director of the John Howard Society New Brunswick, and Matthew Martin, Executive Director of Black Lives Matter New Brunswick.

Following the announcement, MP Long will take questions from the media.

Date
Monday, March 13, 2023

Time
11:00 a.m. ADT

Location
The John Howard Society of New Brunswick
44 Peters Street
Saint John, New Brunswick

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/12/c0617.html

You just read:

Government of Canada to help more individuals obtain record suspensions in New Brunswick

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more