Government of Canada to help more individuals obtain record suspensions in New Brunswick
SAINT-JOHN, NB, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement regarding new support for the John Howard Society of New Brunswick for their Record Suspension Program through the Contributions Program to National Voluntary Organizations.
MP Long will be joined by Bill Bastarache, Executive Director of the John Howard Society New Brunswick, and Matthew Martin, Executive Director of Black Lives Matter New Brunswick.
Following the announcement, MP Long will take questions from the media.
Date
Monday, March 13, 2023
Time
11:00 a.m. ADT
Location
The John Howard Society of New Brunswick
44 Peters Street
Saint John, New Brunswick
Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.
SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/12/c0617.html