Government of Canada to help more individuals obtain record suspensions in New Brunswick

SAINT-JOHN, NB, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to join Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John—Rothesay, on behalf of the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, as he makes an announcement regarding new support for the John Howard Society of New Brunswick for their Record Suspension Program through the Contributions Program to National Voluntary Organizations.

MP Long will be joined by Bill Bastarache, Executive Director of the John Howard Society New Brunswick, and Matthew Martin, Executive Director of Black Lives Matter New Brunswick.

Following the announcement, MP Long will take questions from the media.

Date

Monday, March 13, 2023

Time

11:00 a.m. ADT

Location

The John Howard Society of New Brunswick

44 Peters Street

Saint John, New Brunswick

Media representatives who wish to attend the event must arrive at least 15 minutes in advance to sign in and present photo ID and credentials.

