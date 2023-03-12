Specialty cards provider Loot52 is helping meet the needs of sports enthusiasts’ worldwide
EINPresswire.com/ -- LOOT52.COM provides hard-to-find collectable cards for a variety of sports.
A growing number of people are looking to invest in sports cards as part of their hobbies and to diversify their portfolios. One company that has made the process simple and easy is Loot52. The company has become a leader in the sports memorabilia industry with a wide range of sports cards in popular sports, including baseball, basketball, football, F1, and more. With their curated sports card collection, they are providing sports fans and collectors with an opportunity to own some of the most sought-after sports cards in the world.
“One of our goals is to provide our customers cards that collectors love, the kind of cards that can’t be found anywhere else and become their favorites in their collection. We handpick user submitted card, and art cards from the best designers all around the world. We sold out of all our reworked custom cards in less than 1 hour at the Burbank Card Show, it shows people want pieces in their collection nobody has, you know, true collectors. ” Matt said.
The company has a reputation for providing high-quality rookie cards, baseball cards, basketball cards, football cards, F1 racing cards, wax packs, and boxes. Their collection also features patch and relic cards of prominent personalities such as Mike Tyson, Notorious BIG, and Lionel Messi.
Talking to the media, its founder said, "We are passionate about curated sports cards. We believe that sports fans and collectors will appreciate the quality and variety of cards that we have included in our collection. At Loot 52, we are focused on collecting collectables back in 1989 and have amassed a collection of hard-to-find collectable cards".
Their collection features some of the most iconic sports stars of all time, including Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Lewis Hamilton, and more. They also provide limited-run custom cards as well as Panini, Donruss, Upperdeck and Topps cards that they feel are worthy of their collection.
He went on to add, "We take pride in helping collectors get a truly unique and valuable item. Our website is a paradise for the die-hard sports fan and serious collectors looking for items to invest in. Whether people want to buy Michael Jordan cards or buy Kobe Bryant cards, we have them covered. We have helped thousands of sports fans improve their collection of cards that they are proud to own".
I ended up spending way too much time on their website to be honest, the decision to not include tons of common cards on loot52 was a decision made by their team and it simply works. Most of the cards there are classic cards that are not particularly expensive, but conjures up some nostalgic feelings. Some other notable cards were die-cut insert cards I have never seen before especially from Upper Deck, there were some beautiful ones of Kobe Bryant, Lebron James and Michael Jordan. They also had a few numbered and auto cards, they had a Topps Jose Canseco numbered auto that had my eye on.
Our time with Matt was ending but I noticed a particular Lewis Hamilton card that had a Pirelli tire relic sticking out of the card., and you know what? I had to have it! I remembered what Matt said about how people wanted different, cool, unique, and he was right. I walked away like a kid finding that Don Mattingly in a Topps wax pack, this was the connection Matt was talking about.
To facilitate customers, they offer free shipping on orders of $150 or more, as well as have a 14-day returns policy.
People looking to buy hobby boxes or want to explore exclusive drops, sports cards, and other collectables can visit their website today: https://loot52.com.
About the Company
Loot 52 is a trusted name in the sports memorabilia industry and is known to provide high quality curated sports card collection. They provide limited-run custom cards as well as Donruss, Panini, Topps, and Upperdeck cards that they feel are worthy of their collection.
Matt Meza
Matt Meza
