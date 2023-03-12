ExitAdvisor Launches New Business Exit Service to Help Entrepreneurs Sell Their Businesses

Young's Team of Fellow Entrepreneurs, Operators, and M&A Professionals Offer a Unique Approach to Business Exit Planning, with Over $500M in Deal Experience and Real-Life Business Buying and Selling Experience.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2023) - ExitAdvisor, a team of experienced entrepreneurs, operators, and M&A professionals, has launched a tailored business exit service to help entrepreneurs sell their businesses with a unique approach to business exit planning. With over $500M in deal experience, the team has bought, scaled, and sold their own businesses, and now they want to help others do the same.





Reggie Young



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/156908_cb525900340349c4_0001.jpg

Selling a business can be an overwhelming process, and entrepreneurs often struggle with how to go about it. That's where ExitAdvisor comes in. The company's service provides critical strategic exit advice to help entrepreneurs maximize their exits.

ExitAdvisor.io's strategic planning exit advisor service is designed to help entrepreneurs prepare and strategize for a successful exit. The team works to get as many high-quality buyers to the negotiation table as possible and advises, negotiates, and ensures a successful exit. They step through every process with entrepreneurs, including due diligence, transfer, post-acquisition, and more, to help maximize their after-tax cash from the exit.

"We understand the real value that entrepreneurs build and how best to leverage the entire exit process," says a spokesperson for ExitAdvisor. "With our unique approach to business exit planning, entrepreneurs can trust that ExitAdvisor will be on their side throughout the whole process to ensure a successful exit."

ExitAdvisor's team is composed of fellow entrepreneurs, operators, and M&A professionals, who have real-life experience in buying, scaling, and selling businesses. They know the ins and outs of the process and understand the importance of getting it right.

ExitAdvisor creates a custom exit strategy based on entrepreneurs' unique businesses and timelines, whether they are ready to sell businesses now or in the future. The company is committed to aligning with the best interests of the sellers to ensure a maximum exit on their terms.

"ExitAdvisor offers a valuable resource for entrepreneurs who are considering selling their businesses or have already listed them and still have trouble exiting," adds the spokesperson. "Our service provides full support, from the first call to post-acquisition and tax reduction, to help entrepreneurs maximize their after-tax cash from the exit."

Reggie Young's ExitAdvisor.io is a unique approach to business exit planning, with the team being on the sellers' side throughout the whole process to ensure a high-value, fast, and stress-free exit. The company's service provides critical strategic exit advice to help entrepreneurs with their exits.

For entrepreneurs looking to sell their businesses, ExitAdvisor is the perfect partner. With their experience, expertise, and dedication to their clients, entrepreneurs can trust that they will get the best possible outcome. Contact ExitAdvisor today to start planning your exit strategy.

Media Contact

Reggie Young

contact@reggieyoung.com

ExitAdvisor.io

https://reggieyoung.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/reggieyoung/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156908