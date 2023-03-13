Data Grid Network Acquires Independent Teleport Operator Onlime
Data Grid Network GmbH, a Commercis Plc company, acquires independent teleport operator Onlime GmbH and it's TechnoPark facility near Hannover, Germany.
The acquisition of Onlime and its facility has come at the right time. With the staff of two teleports coming together, we will have more resources to ensure we can deliver on our growth plans.”HANNOVER, GERMANY, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Grid Network GmbH, a Commercis Plc company, which also includes Talia, has announced the acquisition of the independent teleport operator Onlime GmbH and its TechnoPark facility near Hannover in Germany. Onlime GmbH provides critical connectivity for national and international clients with access to 200+ geostationary satellites giving worldwide coverage. Access to these satellites is crucial to support enterprise, government, military, oil and gas, mining, banking, NGO and many other sectors.
— Alan Afrasiab, Chairman of Commercis Plc
The freehold facility near Hannover, built by Deutsche Telekom in 1987, is one of the largest in Europe and is extensively connected to the world's fibre networks. With almost 3,000 sqm of buildings, including a substantial Data Centre, Network Operations Centre, and Technical Labs, the TechnoPark will provide Talia Communications with a secure and central hub enabling further global expansions.
Talia, a teleport operator since 2009 and the first certified by the World Teleport Association (WTA) in 2019, has been exploring opportunities for larger and more robust premises to continue its ambitious development objectives. Investing in Onlime's business, facilities, and its existing clients gives Talia an edge in its offering.
Chairman of Commercis Plc, Alan Afrasiab, stated: "the acquisition of Onlime GmbH and its facility has come at precisely the right time. With the staff of two teleports coming together, we will have more resources to ensure we can deliver on our plans for continued growth in both GEO and LEO sectors. The larger premises will help facilitate plans for a Green Data Centre, which we will be keen to begin development on soon".
