Data Grid Network Acquires Independent Teleport Operator Onlime

Data Grid Network, Hannover, Germany

Data Grid Network GmbH, a Commercis Plc company, acquires independent teleport operator Onlime GmbH and it's TechnoPark facility near Hannover, Germany.

The acquisition of Onlime and its facility has come at the right time. With the staff of two teleports coming together, we will have more resources to ensure we can deliver on our growth plans.” — Alan Afrasiab, Chairman of Commercis Plc