APEX Biologix Enters Into Know-How License Agreement with Mayo Clinic for Development of Regenerative Medicine Products

Salt Lake City, UT (PRWEB) March 12, 2023

APEX Biologix, a leading regenerative medicine device company that specializes in the development of advanced patient therapies, announced today it has entered into a know-how license agreement with Mayo Clinic to jointly develop new regenerative medicine products. Under the agreement, Mayo Clinic will license its know-how to APEX Biologix, enabling the two organizations to collaborate on the development of new therapies that can potentially transform the treatment of musculoskeletal disease including acute injuries and chronic disease in joints and spine.

This collaboration will leverage Mayo Clinic's extensive expertise in clinical research and patient care, as well as APEX Biologix's cutting-edge technology and innovative therapies. This partnership will allow accelerated development of new regenerative medicine products to the patient market more efficiently.

"Our team is dedicated to developing safe and effective therapies that can improve patient outcomes and quality of life. We believe that this collaboration will enable us to enhance our product development process through an even more rigorous data driven approach," said Jim Rogers, CEO of APEX Biologix.

The collaboration represents an exciting new chapter in the development of regenerative medicine products and has the potential to revolutionize the field of interventional regenerative orthobiologics.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit missions in patient care, education, and research.

About Apex Biologix

APEX Biologix is an industry leader in orthobiologics. The company is dedicated to the science and research of innovative biologic medicine and its potential, while supplying physicians with the best products and education available to treat their patients and improve quality of life. Find out more at http://www.apexbiologix.com.

