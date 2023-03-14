Miss Filipina International Now at Beverly Hilton w/ New Owner, Prizes & Winners to Enter The Miss Universe Philippines

In the glitzy media launch of Miss Filipina International 2023 at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Front row, from left: Ron Ramores, executive coordinator; Lisa Lew, producer; Geoffrey Jimenez, the new owner of Miss Filipina International Geoffrey Jimenez, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Miss Filipina International will move its black-tie dinner gala to the famous International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

We are excited to stage Miss Filipina International 2023 in the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton...to showcase the culture, fashion, and vibrancy of the Philippines and its people.” — Geoffrey Jimenez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miss Filipina International (MFI) 2023, now owned by Worldwide Media Entertainment Corporation, was announced by Geoffrey Jimenez, chairman of the board of directors on Thursday.

Jimenez, in a glitzy media launch at the Wilshire Garden of The Beverly Hilton, also announced that the top three winners of MFI 2023 will be eligible to compete in Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) next year.

The exciting introduction of the three winners vying for the Miss Universe Philippines title is one of Jimenez’s innovations of the pageant. Considered a powerhouse country in beauty pageants, the Philippines has produced many winners and top finalists in Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss International, among others.

Jimenez also revealed that MFI will move to a glamorous venue, the famous International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton, home to many of the most prestigious awards shows and events in Beverly Hills, Hollywood, and Los Angeles. The black-tie dinner gala coronation night on Saturday, August 5, 2023, celebrates the 10th anniversary of the beauty pageant and offers the biggest cash prizes in its history.

The winner will receive $10,000 cash and a $10,000 gift certificate from iSkin Beverly Hills. Other prizes include $5,000 cash and a $10,000 gift certificate from iSkin Beverly Hills for the first runner-up, who will be crowned Miss Tourism; and a $2,500 cash prize and a $5,000 gift certificate from iSkin Beverly Hills for each of the second, third and fourth runners-up.

Jimenez said, “We are excited to stage Miss Filipina International 2023 in the International Ballroom of The Beverly Hilton, an elegant venue befitting our search for the best and brightest Filipina who is beautiful inside and out. We will go all out to tap the Beverly Hills setting as a marvelous opportunity to showcase the culture, fashion, and vibrancy of the Philippines and its people through our candidates.”

Jimenez also stressed the uniqueness of the U.S.-based MFI because it is open to candidates who are of at least one-fourth Filipino descent from around the world. Candidates range from ages 16 to 28.

An immigrant success story, Jimenez rose on his own merit, due to hard work, discipline, and determination. Proud of his humble beginnings in Nueva Ecija, Philippines, Jimenez, the son of a farmer and a homemaker, immigrated to America and like many of his fellowmen, dedicated himself to the nursing profession.

Today, he is the CEO of more than 30 hospices and home health agencies across California and the Midwest. Along the way, he has become a Filipino American community leader, a philanthropist, and passionate advocate of Filipino talents, and a supporter of events that boost Philippine arts, fashion, and culture.

Jimenez brings his commitment to promoting the Philippines, the beauty and artistry of its people to Miss Filipina International.

For more details, including how to apply, call (818) 928-5449 or (818) 359-1728 (mobile). To apply online: http://www.MissFilipinaIntl.com. For sponsorship inquiries, email: missfilipinainternational@gmail.com

Will you be the next MISS FILIPINA INTERNATIONAL 2023?