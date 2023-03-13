Hemingway’s Daughter: A Novel - Hemingway Had Three Sons but Longed for a Daughter, Now He Has One
Praise from Mariel Hemingway for her Fictional Aunt, the Heroine of Hemingway’s DaughterHARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Burns and Lynn Novick showcased Hemingway’s charismatic personality and devastating life in their PBS special last year. Hemingway was a literary giant famous for tough books with hard truths, a macho persona, and a fecklessness with women, be they wives or lovers. What if the most-manly man in 1940 America has a daughter who confronts him about his treatment of the women in his life and impacts some of his masterpieces? And what if this daughter has a passion to be the next Clarence Darrow in an era when Harvard comfortably blares the headline “Women Unwanted in Law,” and law firms without guilt hire men from the bottom of the law school heap rather than consider women at the top.
In this reimagining, Christine M. Whitehead blesses Hemingway with the daughter he's always wanted, but she's not thrilled with her lot in life. Zelda Fitzgerald has assured her she's not pretty; her father is 100% reliable 60% of the time; she learns early that for the Hemingways, love always ends, and usually badly; and she finds all legal doors locked before she even knocks on them. And, while Hemingway is often presented in books and film as a misogynist, Hemingway’s Daughter reconsiders that point of view as it portrays a lovely if halting father/daughter dance of love, strain, longing, and compassion based on documented data. Hemingway’s Daughter speaks to the universal truths of love both fleeting and lasting, the culture of alcoholism and its victims, blended and then unblended families, and women’s special challenges no matter the era.
From the lush Cuban home where Hemingway writes, to the wide-open vistas of Idaho, and on to the offices of one of Manhattan's most prestigious law firms, Hemingway's Daughter is a tale of yearning, love, and unplanned outcomes.
Editorial Reviews have been without exception positive.
"Hemingway's Daughter could easily have passed as non-fiction had I not known Hemingway did not have a daughter. I read this book in one day because the pages kept turning themselves. It made me cry. It made me laugh. It made me cheer. I recommend this book to anyone who appreciates a story written like a piece of art.” Kristi Elizabeth for City Book Review, San Francisco.
"Thought-provoking and steeped in Hemingway's personality and a fictional daughter's challenges." Diane Donovan for MidWest Review.
"This is an amazing, beautifully written book and it's nearly impossible to tease out the actual from the fantasy. The intricate role Finn plays in her father's life will leave fans wishing she was real." Jennifer Padgett for City Book Review, Manhattan.
And at the end of it all, readers may find that while some things never change, some do.
Media attention: Endorsed by Mariel Hemingway and the novel is her first book club selection.
Contact information
Name: Christine M. Whitehead
Email: chris@whiteheadlegal.com
Phone: 860-402-6346
Website: www.christinewhitehead.com
Blog: www.theblogalsorises.com
Hemingway’s Daughter (ISBN: 9798723557581) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including barnesandnoble.com and Amazon. The paperback retails for $10.99. Wholesale orders are available through Ingram. E-book is $3.99.
About the Author:
Whitehead is a Jersey girl transplanted to New England where she writes surrounded by her dogs, horses and one brave cat. She writes a Blog on Hemingway (www.theblogalsorises.com and her passions aside from Hemingway are romance, hiking, Paris, the west country of England, happy endings, and the Yankees with apologies to Red Sox fans.
Christine Whitehead
Christine Whitehead writer
+1 860-402-6346
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Mariel Hemingway