Minister Marci Ien gives update on the progress of the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan and announces funding for community organizations

TORONTO, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Every Canadian, including 2SLGBTQI+ people, deserves to fully participate in all spheres of society, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. Though, far too often, these communities face discrimination, violence, and barriers that do not allow them to fully participate in the social, political, and economic aspects of society.

To address these systemic issues, the Government of Canada launched the historic 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, and six months following the announcement, departments across Government have already moved forward on a number of important initiatives.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, announced $876,895 for two projects to advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities facing barriers due to intersecting identity factors. These investments are a key part of the Action Plan's objectives.

The organizations are:

ASAAP, the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention, will be receiving $299,573

Egale Canada Human Rights Trust will be receiving $577,322

With this funding, ASAAP will work to overcome the social isolation faced by racialized trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming individuals, and to address barriers they face in accessing health and social services. Egale Canada Human Rights Trust will develop tools to address anti-gender hate on post-secondary campuses.

The Government of Canada will continue working to remove long-standing barriers to lasting freedom and equality in society. This includes fully implementing the key pillars of the 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan, like the 2SLGBTQI+ Projects Fund, advancing equality, and continuing to address systemic discrimination to build a Canada for everyone.

Quote

"2SLGBTQI+ community organizations know the most pressing needs of their communities and how to address them. Through this investment in Egale and the Alliance for South Asian AIDS Prevention, the Government of Canada continues to strengthen community organizations and networks to support the vital work they do. Together we are paving the way forward to create a more inclusive Canada, where everyone can live a life free of judgment and bias."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre

Quick facts

Budget 2022 committed $100 million to the 2SLGBTQI+ Federal Action Plan and will provide:

to the 2SLGBTQI+ Federal Action Plan and will provide: up to $40 million in new capacity-building grants and contributions for 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations

in new capacity-building grants and contributions for 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations

up to $35 million in new project grants and contributions for 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations

in new project grants and contributions for 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations

up to $5.6 million to enhance inclusion and address stigma and discrimination against 2SLGBTQI+ communities through an awareness campaign

to enhance inclusion and address stigma and discrimination against 2SLGBTQI+ communities through an awareness campaign

up to $7.7 million to conduct new data collection and research activities that will inform future 2SLGBTQI+ initiatives

to conduct new data collection and research activities that will inform future 2SLGBTQI+ initiatives

up to $11.7 million to stabilize and expand funding for the 2SLGBTQI+ Secretariat

to stabilize and expand funding for the 2SLGBTQI+ Secretariat As part of Budget 2021, the Government of Canada provided $12 .7 million over three years to support community-informed initiatives on overcoming issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities. The funding breakdown includes:

provided .7 million over three years to support community-informed initiatives on overcoming issues facing 2SLGBTQI+ communities. The funding breakdown includes: $12 .7 million in grants and contributions funding:

.7 million in grants and contributions funding:

§ $9 .3 million was committed to this May 2022 call for proposals for community-informed initiatives to address key challenges and advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities,

.3 million was committed to this call for proposals for community-informed initiatives to address key challenges and advance equality for 2SLGBTQI+ communities,



$3 .4 million was disbursed to eight solicited projects.

