On World Storytelling Day, Dishtory Provides Opportunity to Capture and Save Family Memories Through Meals They Share
Featured on The Drew Barrymore Show and in Better Homes & Gardens, Dishtory allows users to easily create and save audio recipes, preserving family traditions
Author Pat Conroy said ‘A recipe is a story that ends with a great meal.' Every time your family gathers it creates a memory. With Dishtory, we help families capture and preserve those memories.”HOLLAND, OH, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nothing tells a family’s story like the food they share and the dishes they prepare together. For World Storytelling Day, Dishtory provides the perfect opportunity to capture the stories behind these meals and preserve them for future family gatherings.
— Dishtory co-founder Dan Zawisza
Dishtory allows users to record, save and share family members’ recipes in their own voice, so they can create, plate and curate home-cooked creations with the people who matter most. The app is available for download free of charge via Google Play or the App Store.
Celebrated this year on March 20, the nationally recognized World Storytelling Day is a call to action to tell tails, spin yarns and share happenings. Dishtory allows users to capture the stories behind family meals and preserve them for future generations.
“It was the legendary author Pat Conroy who said: ‘A recipe is a story that ends with a great meal,” says Dishtory co-founder Dan Zawisza. “And we believe this is true. Every time your family gathers, whether it’s a holiday celebration or Sunday night dinner, it creates a memory. With Dishtory, we hope to help families capture those memories and preserve them for the next generation.”
Recently featured on The Drew Barrymore Show and in the pages of Better Homes & Gardens, Dishtory has users in more than 15 countries around the world. “This is going to be our new go-to sentimental Christmas gift this season,” said Better Homes & Gardens. “It's comforting to know that even after she can't walk me through the recipe, I'll still be able to make my grandma's famous Christmas Eve meatballs.”
“We were motivated by a love of food and family to create this recipe recording app, giving anyone the opportunity to bring their family cookbook to life,” says co-founder Chris Kozak. “The Dishtory app captures the personality and nuances that is inherent in special dishes to replicate those memorable, meaningful family meals. It also helps holiday traditions continue and favorite meals become audio heirlooms for future generations.”
Dishtory’s easy-to-use interface allows users of all ages and life stages to quickly navigate and create audio recipes for posterity without any complicated instructions or tutorials. Unlike written recipe cards, the audio heirlooms cooked up on Dishtory exist in perpetuity, can be shared instantaneously, and bring the voice of a distant, departed or disconnected loved one to life.
The inspiration for the Dishtory app started with a conversation between Zawisza and his mother. Looking to share the cookies he remembered from his youth with his own family, Zawisza wanted to get her cookie recipe for himself. After a game of phone tag, she called him back and left a voicemail describing just how she used to make the cookies—that’s when the concept of Dishtory was born.
“After listening to the voicemail, I thought to myself, I will have this recipe now for the rest of my life and in my mom’s voice,” said Zawisza. “I just thought that was something really cool and wanted to give everyone the ability to share the same experience.”
“With smartphone technology, we saw an opportunity for innovation and a way to keep treasured family recipes in hand at all times,” said Kozak. “That’s why we specifically designed the app with only three buttons – record, review and save, creating a user-friendly layout that is accessible for all.”
Dishtory gives users the ability to preserve family memories through a safe, sincere and enjoyable experience; it delivers the stories, subtleties and sentimentalities behind each dish, as told by the primary source; and it transports you to your grandma's house, ensuring the family culture and legacy live on in future generations' kitchens.
About Dishtory
Dishtory was launched in 2021 by Co-Founders Chris Kozak and Dan Zawisza to help families create, capture and store audio heirlooms of family recipes. The app is available for download via Google Play or the App Store. Join the Dishtory community on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
