UPDATE – Attorney General’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Deptford

DEPTFORD — The Attorney General’s Office today identified the decedent and the officer involved in Friday’s fatal officer-involved shooting in Deptford in which an officer was also injured. Additional details of the incident were also released.

The civilian who died during the encounter has been identified as Mitchell Negron Jr., 24, of Deptford. The injured officer has been identified as Officer Robert Shisler of the Deptford Police Department.

According to the preliminary investigation, on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 12:38 p.m., in Deptford Township, Officer Shisler conducted a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive. The pedestrian was later identified as Mr. Negron. During the stop, a foot pursuit ensued and resulted in a struggle between Officer Shisler and Mr. Negron. Both individuals were shot in the area of Doman Avenue. Mr. Negron was pronounced deceased at the scene at approximately 1:01 p.m. Officer Shisler was transported to Cooper Medical Center in Camden and is currently in stable condition.

A 2019 law, P.L. 2019, c. 1, requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

