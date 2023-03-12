MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE A HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN BURNABY
BURNABY, BC, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making a housing-related announcement in Burnaby.
Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Terry Beech, Member of Parliament for Burnaby North-Seymour and Parliamentary Secretary to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Mike Hurley, Mayor of the City of Burnaby, for the announcement.
|
Date:
|
March 14th, 2023
|
|
|
Time:
|
9:00 am PT
|
|
|
Location:
|
Shadbolt Centre for the Arts
|
|
SOURCE Government of Canada
