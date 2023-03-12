Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - GOVERNMENT OF CANADA TO MAKE HOUSING-RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT IN RICHMOND/

RICHMOND, BC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada will be making an announcement related to housing in Richmond.

Media are invited to join the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, along with Wilson Miao, Member of Parliament for Richmond Centre, Parm Bains, Member of Parliament for Stevenston-Richmond East and Malcolm Brodie, Mayor of the City of Richmond, for the announcement.

Date:   

March 13th, 2023


Time:

09:00 AM PT 


Location:

City Hall 6911 No. 3 Road
Richmond BC V6Y 2C1


